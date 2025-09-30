Steering Into the storm: How US deregulation risks global financial crisis

clock • 3 min read

President Trump is now actively dismantling mechanisms designed to identify and manage systemic financial and climate risks, writes Eliot Whittington, executive director of the Cambridge Institute for Sustainability Leadership (CISL)

Last week, President Trump stood before the United Nations General Assembly and in a wide ranging speech dismissed climate change as "the greatest con job ever perpetrated on the world". This is easy to...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:

  • Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
  • Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
  • Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

More on Politics

'A Britain built for all': Starmer promises 'renewal' can bring end to 'age of insecurity'
Politics

'A Britain built for all': Starmer promises 'renewal' can bring end to 'age of insecurity'

Prime Minister rejects idea Britain is broken, as he hails Labour's support for the 'energy of the future' and slams Reform's politics of division

James Murray
James Murray
clock 30 September 2025 • 6 min read
Steering Into the storm: How US deregulation risks global financial crisis
Politics

Steering Into the storm: How US deregulation risks global financial crisis

President Trump is now actively dismantling mechanisms designed to identify and manage systemic financial and climate risks, writes Eliot Whittington, executive director of the Cambridge Institute for Sustainability Leadership (CISL)

Eliot Whittington, CISL
clock 30 September 2025 • 3 min read
Reports: Miliband to revive plans for 'green new deal'
Politics

Reports: Miliband to revive plans for 'green new deal'

Energy Security and Net Zero Secretary expected to hit back at 'global network of right-wing billionaires' and launch renewed push for unionisation across the clean energy industry

James Murray
James Murray
clock 30 September 2025 • 3 min read