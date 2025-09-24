EY: Businesses' failure to report on nature slowing progress towards environmental goals

clock • 3 min read
Credit: iStock
Image:

Credit: iStock

Lack of detailed reporting on businesses' nature impacts in line with TNFD recommendations is slowing global action to protect world's ecosystems, new study warns

Progress towards tackling the world's escalating nature crisis is being undermined by businesses' failure to disclose their impact on global ecosystems through supportive frameworks such as the Taskforce...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:

  • Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
  • Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
  • Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Author spotlight

Amber Rolt

View profile
More from Amber Rolt

Report: CCU will become 'missed opportunity' without stronger policy support

Study: Only six per cent of UK firms on track to meet Scope 3 emissions targets

More on Risk

'A wake up call': Climate-driven health risks could cost global economy $1.5tr by 2050
Risk

'A wake up call': Climate-driven health risks could cost global economy $1.5tr by 2050

New analysis from the World Economic Forum and Boston Consulting Group urges companies to act now to protect worker health and bolster climate resilience - or face major a blow to productivity

Amber Rolt
clock 18 September 2025 • 3 min read
Study: Cities could save 725,000 lives a year by tackling climate threats
Risk

Study: Cities could save 725,000 lives a year by tackling climate threats

Urban heat and pollution-related deaths predicted to rise by 2030, as additional 16,500 deaths linked to summer heat

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 17 September 2025 • 4 min read
'Growing water shortage': Drought conditions set to stretch throughout Autumn
Risk

'Growing water shortage': Drought conditions set to stretch throughout Autumn

Businesses and households urged to continue to pursue water-saving measures, as National Drought Group warns impact of record dry period is set to continue

James Murray
James Murray
clock 15 September 2025 • 4 min read