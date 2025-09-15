City to Sea to close this month citing 'underfunding' challenges

Stuart Stone
clock • 3 min read
City to Sea CEO Jane Martin - Credit: City to Sea
Image:

City to Sea CEO Jane Martin - Credit: City to Sea

Charity calls for 'bolder circular economy pledges from governments, brands, and retailers to tackle on-going plastics pollution

City to Sea has announced it will close this month, after 10 years of campaigning to stop plastic pollution and promote reuse and refill packaging models. The Bristol-based charity and social enterprise...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:

  • Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
  • Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
  • Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Stuart Stone
Author spotlight

Stuart Stone

View profile
More from Stuart Stone

How ENSO's EV tyre rollout is putting the brakes on a 'hidden climate problem'

Vattenfall shares vision to connect over half of Bristol to district heating

More on Waste

'Second Chance Deal Days': Unboxing Amazon's first circular sales event
Waste

'Second Chance Deal Days': Unboxing Amazon's first circular sales event

Sam Littlejohn, European head of returns and repairs at Amazon, discusses the retail giant's first 'Prime Day' for pre-loved products and the 'fundamental mindset change' among consumers towards second hand shopping

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 08 September 2025 • 7 min read
Plastic Overshoot Day: Almost a third of plastic to be mismanaged in 2025, study claims
Waste

Plastic Overshoot Day: Almost a third of plastic to be mismanaged in 2025, study claims

Almost 80 per cent of the world's population live in areas that have already exceeded plastic waste management capacity, new research finds

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 05 September 2025 • 3 min read
'Prime Day for pre-loved': Amazon launches discount event for used and refurbished products
Waste

'Prime Day for pre-loved': Amazon launches discount event for used and refurbished products

Retail giant announces first 'Second Chance Deal Days' featuring discounts of up to 50 per cent for used and refurbished items

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 03 September 2025 • 3 min read