Reform UK councils in Kent and North Northants move to ditch 2030 net zero goals

Michael Holder
Kent County Hall in Maidstone | Credit: iStock
Pushback against local climate and net zero policies continues to gather pace at councils led by Nigel Farage's Reform UK

Reform UK continues to wage its war on local climate policies at the councils it controls across England, with news this week the party's councillors have moved to scrap 2030 net zero targets at both Kent...

