'Snail's pace progress': UK 'a country mile' from hitting '30 by 30' nature goal

Stuart Stone
clock • 4 min read
UK only a fifth of the way towards 2030 nature target, as damning study claims just six per cent of land is being effectively conserved

The UK is just a fifth of the way towards hitting one of the government's flagship nature targets, according to a stark new analysis from the Wildlife and Countryside Link. The study, titled 30by30:...

