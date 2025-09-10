Planet Mark appoints Avital Johanan as new managing director

Stuart Stone
clock • 2 min read
New Planet Mark managing director, Avital Johanan - Credit: Planet Mark
Image:

New Planet Mark managing director, Avital Johanan - Credit: Planet Mark

EXCLUSIVE: UN-partnered sustainability certification outfit announces chief product officer is to replace founder Steve Malkin after 12 years at the helm

Planet Mark has today announced its chief product officer Avital Johanan will replace founder Steve Malkin as the firm's managing director, after 12 years at the helm of the UN-partnered sustainability...

Stuart Stone
