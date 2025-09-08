Chirrup.ai founder Conrad Young discusses the firm's work with farms, food processors, and land managers, and its potential international expansion beyond Europe
BusinessGreen Intelligence: Who or what are your sources of inspiration or influences? Conrad Young: The sound of nature. It's a soundtrack which plays without needing a wireless network or power supply....
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:
- Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
- Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
- Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis