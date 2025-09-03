Kew Gardens teams up with Schneider Electric in pursuit of 'climate positivity' by 2030

Energy management giant to support decarbonisation, electrification, and energy efficiency efforts at the Royal Botanic Gardens in Kew
Schneider Electric has announced a strategic partnership with the Royal Botanic Gardens in Kew to help the world-famous site become 'climate positive' by 2030. As the gardens' energy sustainability...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:
- Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
- Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
- Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis