Lidl's plant-based range hits nearly 700 per cent sales growth

Supermarket's original 2025 target of a 400 per cent increase in meat-free and alternative milk sales has been surpassed, reaching a staggering 694 per cent
Lidl GB this week revealed it has hit a milestone as part of the retailer's broader commitment to increasing the proportion of plant-based protein to 25 per cent of total protein sold by 2030. The company...
