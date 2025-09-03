Deposit Return Scheme: Scottish students enrolled in trial to test recycling rewards scheme

clock • 3 min read
Credit: New College Lanarkshire
Image:

Credit: New College Lanarkshire

Students from New College Lanarkshire can earn 20p per recycled item through on-campus Reverse Vending Machines

Students in Lanarkshire have this week started their participation in a trial that incentivises recycling through financial rewards, as part of efforts to test different behaviours and approaches to recycling...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:

  • Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
  • Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
  • Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Author spotlight

Amber Rolt

View profile
More from Amber Rolt

Trial suggests UK's gas network could be repurposed to transport hydrogen

How can Europe close its clean tech investment gap?

More on Recycling

Deposit Return Scheme: Scottish students enrolled in trial to test recycling rewards scheme
Recycling

Deposit Return Scheme: Scottish students enrolled in trial to test recycling rewards scheme

Students from New College Lanarkshire can earn 20p per recycled item through on-campus Reverse Vending Machines

Amber Rolt
clock 03 September 2025 • 3 min read
M&S and eBay team up to launch dedicated clothing resale service
Recycling

M&S and eBay team up to launch dedicated clothing resale service

New online service aims to repair, resell, and recycle preloved M&S clothes

James Murray
James Murray
clock 26 August 2025 • 2 min read
Welsh Government targets glass bottles and reuse in DRS proposals
Recycling

Welsh Government targets glass bottles and reuse in DRS proposals

Consultation launched on plans to establish deposit return scheme across Wales for recycling and reusing used plastic, glass and canned drinks containers from October 2027

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 19 August 2025 • 6 min read