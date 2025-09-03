ASA scuttles 'misleading' LNG cruise adverts after 'greenwashing' complaint

Stuart Stone
clock • 6 min read
MSC's World Europa cruise liner | Credit: MSC Group
Image:

MSC's World Europa cruise liner | Credit: MSC Group

Advertising watchdog upholds complaints against Seascanner and Cruise Circle over adverts for MSC Cruises that promoted the environmental benefits of LNG

The Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) has blocked "misleading" adverts from cruise ticket sellers Seascanner and Cruise Circle, after the companies promoted liquefied natural gas (LNG) as "eco-friendly"...

