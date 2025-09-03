ASA scuttles 'misleading' LNG cruise adverts after 'greenwashing' complaint

Advertising watchdog upholds complaints against Seascanner and Cruise Circle over adverts for MSC Cruises that promoted the environmental benefits of LNG
The Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) has blocked "misleading" adverts from cruise ticket sellers Seascanner and Cruise Circle, after the companies promoted liquefied natural gas (LNG) as "eco-friendly"...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:
- Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
- Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
- Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis