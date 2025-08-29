Study: 'Unnecessary' food miles multiplying carbon footprint of vegetables

Riverford study claims Brits are increasingly frustrated with supermarkets stocking imported fruit and veg when the same produce is in season on UK farms
Vegetables that rack up thousands of "unnecessary food miles", having often travelled further than the average Brit this summer, result in a carbon footprint that is 257 times higher than the same produce...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:
- Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
- Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
- Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis