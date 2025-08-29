Zenobe acquires 400MW battery energy storage project in Cumbria

Stuart Stone
clock • 2 min read
Zenobe's BESS site at Blackhillock in Scotland - Credit: Kraken
Image:

Zenobe's BESS site at Blackhillock in Scotland - Credit: Kraken

Battery storage specialist snaps up ready to build BESS system with 2028 connection date from renewable energy and developer Innova

Zenobē has announced it has acquired a 400MW ready-to-build battery energy storage system (BESS) project, with a 2028 connection date, from renewable energy and data centre developer Innova. Based in...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:

  • Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
  • Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
  • Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Stuart Stone
Author spotlight

Stuart Stone

View profile
More from Stuart Stone

'Bankable projects': Is the UK about to pioneer a business model for carbon removal projects?

Study: 'Unnecessary' food miles multiplying carbon footprint of vegetables

More on Infrastructure

Zenobe acquires 400MW battery energy storage project in Cumbria
Infrastructure

Zenobe acquires 400MW battery energy storage project in Cumbria

Battery storage specialist snaps up ready to build BESS system with 2028 connection date from renewable energy and developer Innova

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 29 August 2025 • 2 min read
Campaigners slam proposals for 'bespoke' oil and gas licenses
Infrastructure

Campaigners slam proposals for 'bespoke' oil and gas licenses

Industry welcomes proposal to expand existing oil and gas fields, but campaigners warn such reforms would breach Labour's manifesto pledge to end issuance of new licenses

James Murray
James Murray
clock 27 August 2025 • 5 min read
Energy Assets launches EA Heat Networks
Infrastructure

Energy Assets launches EA Heat Networks

New venture kicks off with plans for heat network as part of £500m sustainable housing development in Scotland

Amber Rolt
clock 27 August 2025 • 3 min read