Study: Low public awareness risks scuppering UK flexible energy tariff uptake

Michael Holder
clock • 4 min read
Credit: iStock
Image:

Credit: iStock

UK households risk missing out on hundreds of pounds of annual energy bill savings due to low awareness of flexible energy tariffs, research warns

Low public awareness and a perceived lack of incentives may be discouraging British households from switching to flexible 'time-of-use' energy tariffs, despite the fact such tariffs can deliver hundreds...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:

  • Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
  • Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
  • Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Michael Holder
Author spotlight

Michael Holder

Editor

View profile
More from Michael Holder

NatPower unveils £1bn plan for 'UK's largest' battery storage project

Crisis-hit Net Zero Banking Alliance holds vote on ditching membership model

More on Energy

'Unwelcome news': Energy price cap to tick up by two per cent from October
Energy

'Unwelcome news': Energy price cap to tick up by two per cent from October

Latest increase in domestic energy prices sparks fresh calls for increased support for energy efficiency measures

James Murray
James Murray
clock 27 August 2025 • 7 min read
Study: Low public awareness risks scuppering UK flexible energy tariff uptake
Energy

Study: Low public awareness risks scuppering UK flexible energy tariff uptake

UK households risk missing out on hundreds of pounds of annual energy bill savings due to low awareness of flexible energy tariffs, research warns

Michael Holder
Michael Holder
clock 26 August 2025 • 4 min read
How the UK's renewables surge has enjoyed a summer of steady acceleration
Energy

How the UK's renewables surge has enjoyed a summer of steady acceleration

Microgeneration records are being toppled and now larger projects are enjoying a wave of planning approvals - are the UK's ambitious clean power plans starting to be realised?

James Murray
James Murray
clock 21 August 2025 • 8 min read