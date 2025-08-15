Birds Eye owner confirms emissions have fallen 41 per cent since 2019

Nomad Foods reveals sharp reduction in absolute carbon emissions on the back of company-wide decarbonisation efforts
The parent company of frozen food giant Birds Eye' has confirmed its greenhouse gas emissions have fallen by 40.8 per cent since 2019, comfortably beating its target to cut emissions by 25 per cent by...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:
- Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
- Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
- Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis