Birds Eye owner confirms emissions have fallen 41 per cent since 2019

Stuart Stone
clock • 3 min read
Credit: iStock
Image:

Credit: iStock

Nomad Foods reveals sharp reduction in absolute carbon emissions on the back of company-wide decarbonisation efforts

The parent company of frozen food giant Birds Eye' has confirmed its greenhouse gas emissions have fallen by 40.8 per cent since 2019, comfortably beating its target to cut emissions by 25 per cent by...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:

  • Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
  • Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
  • Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Stuart Stone
Author spotlight

Stuart Stone

View profile
More from Stuart Stone

Global Plastics Treaty: Talks collapse without deal to end plastic pollution crisis

'Not cutting through': Poll reveals damaging disconnect between MPs and businesses on climate action

More on Climate change

Diageo dilutes target to reach net zero direct emissions by 2030
Climate change

Diageo dilutes target to reach net zero direct emissions by 2030

Drinks giant extends deadline for key emissions targets, claiming regulations, policy frameworks, and infrastructure have not 'advanced’ at pace necessary for it to meet original goals

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 14 August 2025 • 5 min read
SBTi: Number of firms setting science-based climate goals swells to 11,000 worldwide
Climate change

SBTi: Number of firms setting science-based climate goals swells to 11,000 worldwide

In past 18 months the number of companies around the world setting near and long-term science-based emissions targets has tripled, according to the Science Based Targets Initiative

Michael Holder
Michael Holder
clock 14 August 2025 • 5 min read
COP30: We Mean Business Coalition urges corporates to show up in Belém
Climate change

COP30: We Mean Business Coalition urges corporates to show up in Belém

Leading business group calls on corporate leaders to overcome logistical challenges and make their presence felt at crucial climate summit

James Murray
James Murray
clock 13 August 2025 • 5 min read