Global Plastics Treaty: 'Heartbreakingly bare' draft text slammed as talks enter final day

Negotiators attempt to salvage plastic pollution talks, after campaigners claim latest draft text leaves key policies 'on the cutting room floor'
Ministers and diplomats attempting to thrash out a landmark Global Plastics Treaty have been warned there could be a long night ahead, after they were accused of delivering a "heartbreakingly bare" draft...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:
- Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
- Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
- Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis