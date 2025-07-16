Innovatium secures £3m investment in liquid air battery technology

clock • 3 min read
Credit: Innovatium
Image:

Credit: Innovatium

Fresh funding from Hitachi Industrial Equipment Systems and Scottish National Investment Bank aims to accelerate roll out of liquid air energy storage technology

Scottish clean technology company Innovatium has secured a £3m investment from the Scottish National Investment Bank (SNIB) and Hitachi Industrial Equipment Solutions (HIES) in support of its plans to...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:

  • Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
  • Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
  • Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Author spotlight

Amber Rolt

View profile
More from Amber Rolt

Tata Steel UK breaks ground on £1.25bn electric arc furnace

McVitie's invests £68m in plans to slash emissions by 876 tonnes

More on Investment

Chancellor vows to boost sustainable investment, but drops plans for green taxonomy
Policy

Chancellor vows to boost sustainable investment, but drops plans for green taxonomy

Government concludes 'a UK Taxonomy would not be the most effective tool to deliver the green transition'

James Murray
James Murray
clock 15 July 2025 • 5 min read
Transition finance: The time to have your say is now
Technology

Transition finance: The time to have your say is now

Chris Skidmore, Chair of the UK Transition Finance Council Policy Working Group, is calling on businesses to contribute to the debate on how to unlock investment in decarbonising energy-intensive industries

Chris Skidmore
clock 15 July 2025 • 5 min read
Specialist investors have a critical role to play in the climate transition
Venture Capital

Specialist investors have a critical role to play in the climate transition

As new technology becomes harder to understand and identify as a commercial opportunity, investors with deep technical knowledge will only become more valuable, writes British Business Bank managing director Christine Hockley

Christine Hockley, British Business Bank
clock 15 July 2025 • 4 min read