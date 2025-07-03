Study: Green transition to boost productivity across the UK economy

Clean energy transition will deliver benefits for the power, transport, and heating sectors that will create positive ripples across the economy, new analysis predicts
The green transition will boost productivity across the UK economy, as businesses in all sectors benefit from cheaper power, transport, and heating. That is according to a new study led by the universities...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:
- Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
- Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
- Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis