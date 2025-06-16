'A powerful reminder of the vibrant green business agenda': Reflections on the UK Green Business Awards 2025

Last Wednesday saw nearly 550 executives, entrepreneurs, investors, and campaigners from across the green economy join us at the UK Green Business Awards 2025 to celebrate the many achievements of the green business community over the past 12 months.

It was an inspiring evening that saw awards handed out to some of the most impressive green business leaders and organisations working in the UK today.

BusinessGreen caught up with some of the winners, highly commended finalists, judges, and partners to get their reflections on an event that showcased a sector of immense importance that continues to go from strength to strength.

Laura Sandys, chair of Green Alliance and Lifetime Achievement Award winner at the UK Green Business Awards 2025, said:

"It was such an honour to be recognised like this. As I said it is strange for 'Energy Geeks' to get awards so I could not be more thrilled. Thank you.

"But no one gets an award because of their work on their own. I love collaborating with so many brilliant people. Creatives, policy wonks, excellent officials, politicians and exciting business people.

"Thanks in particular to David Watson James Williams Richard Butland Rob McDonald Robert Gross and the Energy Geeks maxine frerk Alan Whitehead Roger Hey Steven Steer and Eric Brown. And the great organisations that I work with The Food Foundation Green Alliance Ohme Sero SSE plc Highview Power Electrify Industry.

"An award for all."

Lindsay Hooper, chief executive at the Cambridge Institute for Sustainability Leadership and winner of Leader of the Year, said:

"It is a real honour to be awarded Leader of the Year - but this recognition belongs equally to the many people working across CISL and our international network to accelerate the shift to cleaner, greener, fairer economies. True leadership in the year ahead will require honesty about the tough choices and necessary changes that lie ahead, and an ambitious, clear-sighted focus on accelerating real-world change to reshape economies and markets.

"This is not a time to wait and see how the politics play out, but a time to roll up sleeves and focus on practical progress, delivered in the right sequence, with realism and resolve."

Mike Pitts, director for net zero heat at Innovate UK and a judge at the UK Green Business Awards, said:

"Every year the quality of entries and the innovation in driving sustainable solutions forward increases. The awards showcase the very best ideas and (to paraphrase one of the winners), raises the bar on the definition of what a green business truly is.

"Being in the room for the annual awards ceremony renews optimism and urgency for the net zero transformation and (re)connects you with those who can help."

Joe Dutton, energy innovation lead at AXIS, a partner of the UK Green Business Awards, said:

"This year's UK Green Business Awards were a fantastic and uplifting celebration of those organisation that are at the forefront of the energy transition. We were privileged to be part of an event that showcases the companies and people whose commitment, innovation, and strategic leadership continue to make a difference and foster optimism across the UK."

Anu Thomas, principal consultant at PA Consulting and a judge at the UK Green Business Awards, said:

"The UK Green Business Awards are a fantastic reminder that even in challenging times, real progress is being made across the UK. As host Ahir Shah put it so well on the night, it's not often you find yourself in a room full of people competing with the same mission, to make not just your own slice better but everyone's slice better.

"The creativity on display this year was incredible, from carbon capture technologies to projects that monitor biodiversity through birdsong. Over dinner with fellow judges, the conversations were as varied as they were passionate. We covered everything from lab-grown meat and biomethane to the best way to grow tomatoes. (Upside down? Hydroponics? Aeroponics?).

"Awards like this are a reminder that brilliant ideas and bold thinking are alive and well, and that the green transition is being driven by people with real vision and determination."

Andrew Wordsworth, chief executive at Sustainable Ventures and a judge at the UK Green Business Awards, said:

"This year's awards are a timely and poignant celebration of the growing success of climate tech and the sector's continued innovation - in spite of growing attempts by politicians globally to downplay the importance of addressing climate change. The event last night demonstrates that businesses are taking the reins and are successfully thriving by placing sustainable innovation at the heart of their operations.

"We were proud that Sustainable Ventures was highly commended in three awards and one of our members, Chirrup.ai won their category of Nature-based Project of the Year. A brilliant example of one of the many award winning 850 companies that are in our ecosystem.

"It was also fantastic to see corporate climate tech innovation winning many of the awards. We have seen a significant uptick in partnerships between corporates and climate tech start-ups, which we feel is a crucial component in accelerating the transition towards net zero."

Dr Rory Sullivan, CEO of Chronos Sustainability, a partner of the awards and a finalist in the Consultancy of the Year category, said:

"It was a great event and in particular it was heartening to see so many of the winners achieving success through a focus on real world environmental impacts. That is a critical area of global leadership for UK green businesses"

Tim Rotheray, chief sustainability officer at Viridor, a partner of the UK Green Business Awards, said:

"The UK Green Business Awards event was a fantastic celebration of sustainability and innovation. While we didn't win in our two categories - Company of the Year and Sustainability Leader of the Year - we were proud to be finalists and congratulate all the deserving winners. Edita Adamcikova was a deserving finalist in the Sustainability Leader of the Year category and her work continues to inspire us at Viridor.

"It was a privilege to present the Net Zero Strategy of the Year Award – and I am especially proud that the host Ahir Shah appreciated my scarf!"

"Beyond the awards, the event itself had some really thoughtful touches including the seed paper place names, seed packets on tables, the paper fans and delicious bread in brown paper bags. It was great to see sustainability embedded in every detail.

"As sponsors, we truly felt valued and appreciated. A big thank you to the organisers for such a memorable evening."

Max Britten, managing director at Screwfix, which was highly commended in the Company of the Year category, said:

"We are incredibly pleased to be Highly Commended at the UK Green Business Awards. This recognition is a testament to the commitment of our colleagues, suppliers, and partners who are helping us take meaningful steps toward a more sustainable future. At Screwfix, we know we still have a long way to go, but we are working hard to ensure sustainability is embedded in how we operate.

"We're learning every day and are grateful to be part of a community of businesses driving positive change. Whether it's reducing packaging, improving energy efficiency, or helping our customers make more sustainable choices, we know that responsibility sits with all of us. This commendation encourages us to keep challenging ourselves to do better for our customers, our communities, and the planet."

James Watson, partner and head of decarbonisation at Osborne Clarke, a partner at the UK Green Business Awards, said:

"We were delighted to sponsor the UK Green Business Awards again this year. It was great to spend the evening celebrating the achievements of businesses and individuals at the forefront of environmental sustainability. The awards showcase pioneering ideas and solutions in this space and foster a culture of innovation and collaboration, driving further advancements in technology and practices that can help mitigate climate change.

"This year, we sponsored the ESG Investor of the Year award and are thrilled for Thrive Renewables, who were the well-deserved winners. The event truly highlighted the importance of integrating ESG principles into business practices, and we are proud to be part of this movement towards a greener future. We believe that fostering such initiatives is crucial for driving positive change in the business world. Overall, it was an honour to be involved in an event that aligns so closely with our values and vision for a sustainable future."

Stuart George, managing director at Bute Energy, a finalist and partner at the UK Green Business Awards, said:

"Thank you to UK Green Business Awards for the nomination for Renewable Project of the year and the judges for the Highly Commended recognition.

"It's a real honour to be recognised for our Twyn Hywel renewable energy project in South Wales. When we founded Bute Energy in 2018, it was with a clear mission: to help build a cleaner, more secure energy system for the UK - reducing our reliance on fossil fuels and investing in a greener future.

"I'm incredibly proud of the market-leading team we've brought together - experts who are not only highly skilled but deeply committed to delivering that mission. We're excited to continue that momentum as we move forward with Twyn Hywel Energy Park and look to begin construction in the not too distant future."

Trewin Restorick, founder of Sizzle and a judge at the UK Green Business Awards, said:

"Given world events it is easy to lose hope, but dig under the gloomy headlines and it is obvious that there are small green shoots emerging that will create a new low carbon economy and greater resilience. I have been judging these awards since they launched in 2010 and this year's entrants were the strongest and most diverse I have ever seen.

"Crucially, they are moving from interesting experiments into the mainstream. We need to celebrate and promote what is happening helping to shift the overall narrative to one of hope. The UK Green Business Awards are a great example of how this can be done."

Mike Peirce, executive director for systems change at the Climate Group and a judge at the UK Green Business Awards, said:

"The UK Green Business Awards are a powerful reminder of the vibrant green business agenda in the UK today. The finalists include household names as well as break-through innovators and less well known B2B players. Combined, they highlight the breadth of corporate impact in the UK and the commercial value of green business leadership.

"The awards mark a key moment in the UK sustainability calendar and play a vital role in celebrating these front-running companies. The energy of these inspiring individuals and teams should be an encouragement to many more businesses to speed up their own leadership journey."

Maria Nazarova-Doyle, global head of sustainable investment at IFM Investors and a judge at the UK Green Business Awards, said:

"The UK Green Business Awards celebrate pioneers and innovators with maximum positive impact across the whole spectrum of the green economy: from circular economy to green buildings, from low-carbon industrial processes to nature projects, and many more. These awards, while rewarding the leaders, serve even better to showcase the amazing innovation happening in the UK and make it clear why the UK's green economy is growing so much faster than the rest of it."