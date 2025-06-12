UK Green Business Awards: Ed Miliband tells green economy 'the government wants to be your partner'

Energy Security and Net Zero Secretary praised the 'inspiring' work of the companies, projects, and individuals recognised at the UK Green Business Awards 2025
Ed Miliband last night told the UK's green business community that the government "wants to be your partner", as he hailed the inspiring work of companies up and down the country in delivering jobs, exports,...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:
- Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
- Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
- Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis