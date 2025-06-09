Over 130 investment funds adopt UK sustainable disclosure labels

Improved confidence in sustainable investment labels should lead to further uptake in the coming years, according to the FCA
More than 130 investment funds have adopted one of the four labels under the UK's anti-greenwashing Sustainability Disclosure Requirements (SDR) to date, the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has revealed....
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:
- Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
- Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
- Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis