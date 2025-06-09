Over 130 investment funds adopt UK sustainable disclosure labels

Cristian Angeloni
clock • 3 min read
Over 130 investment funds adopt UK sustainable disclosure labels

Improved confidence in sustainable investment labels should lead to further uptake in the coming years, according to the FCA

More than 130 investment funds have adopted one of the four labels under the UK's anti-greenwashing Sustainability Disclosure Requirements (SDR) to date, the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has revealed....

