BSI: Sustainable investment funds guidelines aim to put 'meat on the bones of SDR'

Cristian Angeloni
clock • 3 min read
Credit : iStock
Image:

Credit : iStock

British Standards Institution claims its new standard aims to strengthen the integrity of sustainable investments in addition to increasing transparency and best practices

The British Standards Institution (BSI) has said that its recently launched set of standards governing sustainable investment funds aim to put "the meat on the bones" of the UK's Sustainability Disclosure...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:

  • Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
  • Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
  • Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Cristian Angeloni
Author spotlight

Cristian Angeloni

View profile
More from Cristian Angeloni

RLAM adopts 'sustainability focus' label across £11bn investment portfolio range

Sustainability Disclosure Requirements are having a 'positive impact', but focus should not be on labels alone

More on Investment

BSI: Sustainable investment funds guidelines aim to put 'meat on the bones of SDR'
Investment

BSI: Sustainable investment funds guidelines aim to put 'meat on the bones of SDR'

British Standards Institution claims its new standard aims to strengthen the integrity of sustainable investments in addition to increasing transparency and best practices

Cristian Angeloni
Cristian Angeloni
clock 29 May 2025 • 3 min read
Revenues for Nature: GFI backs investment initiatives designed to unlock $200m for nature restoration
Investment

Revenues for Nature: GFI backs investment initiatives designed to unlock $200m for nature restoration

Green Finance Institute announces first cohort of seven partners and initiatives to receive support for development and scaling through its Revenues for Nature scheme

Michael Holder
Michael Holder
clock 29 May 2025 • 3 min read
'Patchy and inconsistent': European asset managers accused of falling short on sustainability disclosures
Investment

'Patchy and inconsistent': European asset managers accused of falling short on sustainability disclosures

Latest analysis by ShareAction ahead of EU's review of Sustainable Finance Disclosure Regulation warns most asset managers are 'missing the mark' with their disclosure practices

Amber Rolt
clock 28 May 2025 • 4 min read