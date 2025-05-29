Government warned cutting farming incentives would leave nature targets 'in tatters'

Farmers and green groups call on government to avoid cutting back Sustainable Farming Incentives in upcoming Spending Review
The government will in effect be "giving up on its own environmental targets" if it goes ahead with rumoured cuts to budget nature-friendly farming support in its upcoming Spending Review, farmers and...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:
- Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
- Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
- Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis