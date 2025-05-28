'Unprecedented climate benchmark': Belizean rum toasts carbon negative footprint

clock • 2 min read
Credit: Copalli Rum
Image:

Credit: Copalli Rum

Independently verified study reveals each bottle of Copalli Rum removes 5.5 kilograms of CO2 equivalent from the atmosphere

A combination of locally sourced ingredients, regenerative farming practices, and low-waste production processes have proved key ingredients in a new rum achieving a negative carbon footprint. The makers...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:

  • Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
  • Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
  • Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Author spotlight

Amber Rolt

View profile
More from Amber Rolt

'No sign of respite': WMO warns global temperatures to keep rising over next five years

'Patchy and inconsistent': European asset managers accused of falling short on sustainability disclosures

More on Carbon Accounting

Study: UK could be 'global capital' for carbon credit industry
Carbon Accounting

Study: UK could be 'global capital' for carbon credit industry

New research by BeZero Carbon suggests UK carbon markets could generate £1bn of tax revenue for the exchequer by 2035

Amber Rolt
clock 14 May 2025 • 3 min read
'Sustainability remains a priority': Bosch beefs-up 2030 supply chain emissions target
Carbon Accounting

'Sustainability remains a priority': Bosch beefs-up 2030 supply chain emissions target

Tech and engineering giant doubles down on its Scope 3 emissions reduction ambitions for 2030, while acknowledging wider economic and geopolitical challenges

Michael Holder
Michael Holder
clock 09 May 2025 • 3 min read
'Businesses can't do this on their own': Government urged to make emissions reporting mandatory for food sector
Carbon Accounting

'Businesses can't do this on their own': Government urged to make emissions reporting mandatory for food sector

New research reveals how supermarkets are falling short of voluntary climate commitments

Amber Rolt
clock 08 May 2025 • 3 min read