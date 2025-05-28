'Unprecedented climate benchmark': Belizean rum toasts carbon negative footprint

Independently verified study reveals each bottle of Copalli Rum removes 5.5 kilograms of CO2 equivalent from the atmosphere
A combination of locally sourced ingredients, regenerative farming practices, and low-waste production processes have proved key ingredients in a new rum achieving a negative carbon footprint. The makers...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:
- Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
- Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
- Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis