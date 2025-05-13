'Much-needed systemic change': Study reveals almost 90 per cent of waste is never recycled

Report calls for stronger regional and international collaboration to tackle global waste mountain
Global material consumption is growing on a per capita basis and far exceeding the capacity of recycling systems, with almost 90 per cent of materials used by the global economy either ending up as waste...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:
- Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
- Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
- Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis