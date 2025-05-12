North Sea floating offshore wind project tipped to create over 1,000 jobs

James Murray
clock • 3 min read
Energy Minister Michael Shanks visits Cerulean Winds and the Ardersier Energy Transition Facility / Credit: Cerulean Winds
Image:

Energy Minister Michael Shanks visits Cerulean Winds and the Ardersier Energy Transition Facility / Credit: Cerulean Winds

New analysis from Cerulean Winds predicts 1GW Aspen project could generate £10.9bn investment over project lifetime and deliver £4bn Gross Value Added to the UK

Plans for a giant 1GW floating offshore wind farm in the North Sea could support over 1,000 jobs and generate nearly £11bn of investment for the UK over its lifetime, according to the developers behind...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:

  • Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
  • Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
  • Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

James Murray
Author spotlight

James Murray

View profile
More from James Murray

'An incredibly divisive topic': Cornwall Insight warns switch to zonal pricing unlikely to be achieved before 2030

London Stock Exchange puts value of global green economy at $7.9tr

More on Wind

Crown Estate confirms offshore wind Capacity Increase Programme
Wind

Crown Estate confirms offshore wind Capacity Increase Programme

Seabed owner approves plans to expand seven existing offshore wind farms to add 4.7GW of capacity

James Murray
James Murray
clock 09 May 2025 • 2 min read
Ørsted presses pause on 2.4GW Hornsea 4 offshore wind project 'in its current form'
Wind

Ørsted presses pause on 2.4GW Hornsea 4 offshore wind project 'in its current form'

Major blow to government's clean energy plans, as leading offshore wind developer shelves project over rising cost concerns

Michael Holder
Michael Holder
clock 07 May 2025 • 5 min read
Could AI help protect seabirds from offshore wind farms?
Wind

Could AI help protect seabirds from offshore wind farms?

Study reveals how new AI-enabled camera technology is enabling a better understanding of how seabirds avoid offshore wind turbines

James Murray
James Murray
clock 28 April 2025 • 2 min read