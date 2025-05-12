'An incredibly divisive topic': Cornwall Insight warns switch to zonal pricing unlikely to be achieved before 2030

James Murray
clock • 4 min read
'An incredibly divisive topic': Cornwall Insight warns switch to zonal pricing unlikely to be achieved before 2030

Influential analyst firm argues that even under ambitious timelines, it would likely take until the early 2030s to transition UK market to a zonal electricity pricing regime

Cornwall Insight has today cautioned that a switch to zonal electricity pricing in the UK would be "unlikely to be achievable before the end of the decade, even under the most ambitious timelines"...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:

  • Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
  • Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
  • Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

James Murray
Author spotlight

James Murray

View profile
More from James Murray

London Stock Exchange puts value of global green economy at $7.9tr

Green Party: Adrian Ramsay and Ellie Chowns to stand in leadership race

More on Policy

Global Briefing: COP30 President urges governments to move 'from vision to reality'
Policy

Global Briefing: COP30 President urges governments to move 'from vision to reality'

COP30 Presidency sets out plans for changes to global climate governance, as Nigeria prepares major green bond issuance and Octopus Energy advances German expansion plans

James Murray
James Murray
clock 09 May 2025 • 5 min read
Fight against 'hopelessly inadequate' UK climate adaptation plan heads to top European court
Policy

Fight against 'hopelessly inadequate' UK climate adaptation plan heads to top European court

Having lost its appeal in the UK courts, Friends of the Earth is taking its claim against the government's climate adaptation strategy to the European Court of Human Rights

Michael Holder
Michael Holder
clock 08 May 2025 • 3 min read
Scottish Programme for Government vows to 'tackle climate emergency'
Policy

Scottish Programme for Government vows to 'tackle climate emergency'

New plans include £300m investment in clean heating and efficiency programmes, abolition of peak rail fares, and support for renewables and low carbon industry

James Murray
James Murray
clock 07 May 2025 • 3 min read