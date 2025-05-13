Cutting back Defra's budget is a false economy Britain cannot afford

clock • 3 min read

Hundreds of proposed job cuts and budget squeezes at Defra and Natural England risk severely harming nature recovery efforts, argues Biodiversify's Dr Michael Burgass

Across England, hundreds of protected nature sites have not been visited by officials in more than a decade. Suffering from years of neglect, many are in slow decline, damaged by pollution or encroached...

More on Politics

To unlock growth and resilience, nature must be at the heart of planning reform
Politics

To unlock growth and resilience, nature must be at the heart of planning reform

Done right, the Planning and Infrastructure Bill can make environmental regulations smarter and more strategic, helping unlock investment in nature recovery, writes Labour MP Polly Billington

Polly Billington MP
clock 12 May 2025 • 3 min read
Green Party: Adrian Ramsay and Ellie Chowns to stand in leadership race
Politics

Green Party: Adrian Ramsay and Ellie Chowns to stand in leadership race

Green MPs claim the Party 'needs our leaders to be here in Westminster', as they confirm they are to stand for election on a joint ticket

James Murray
James Murray
clock 12 May 2025 • 4 min read
Tony Blair's mis-steps, solar rooftops, and green local election results
Politics

Tony Blair's mis-steps, solar rooftops, and green local election results

BusinessGreen Editor’s Briefing: May 2025

Business Green
clock 09 May 2025 • 2 min read