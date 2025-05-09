Government announces Marine Energy Taskforce

Energy Minister confirms plans for new industry-led taskforce to explore how to advance marine energy plans
The government yesterday confirmed it has launched a new industry-led Marine Energy Taskforce, which will focus on how to realise the full potential of the UK's emerging tidal and wave energy sector...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:
- Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
- Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
- Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis