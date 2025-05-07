Pension schemes 'pulling ahead' of sponsors on ESG progress, LawDeb says

Research finds finance leaders believe pension schemes are taking a lead on environmental targets and social impact
Pension schemes are "pulling ahead" of their sponsors on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) progress, according to research by Law Debenture. The firm said schemes are progressing further than...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:
- Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
- Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
- Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis