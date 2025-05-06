EV sales rise again to take 20 per cent market share in April

clock • 3 min read
Credit: iStock
Image:

Credit: iStock

Latest SMMT data shows EV registrations continue to climb, but industry experts fear sector may fall short of ZEV Mandate targets

Electric vehicle (EV) sales continue to climb in the UK, with fresh figures today confirming battery electric vehicle (BEV) registrations increased eight per cent year-on-year in April to over 24,500 units....

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:

  • Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
  • Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
  • Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Author spotlight

Amber Rolt

View profile
More from Amber Rolt

Study: North American food companies hungry for improved emissions reporting and climate strategies

'The solar age is truly here': World installed 600GW of solar power in 2024

More on Automotive

EV sales rise again to take 20 per cent market share in April
Automotive

EV sales rise again to take 20 per cent market share in April

Latest SMMT data shows EV registrations continue to climb, but industry experts fear sector may fall short of ZEV Mandate targets

Amber Rolt
clock 06 May 2025 • 3 min read
SMMT warns fleet operators risk facing 15-year wait to connect EV chargers to grid
Automotive

SMMT warns fleet operators risk facing 15-year wait to connect EV chargers to grid

Automotive trade body calls for planning overhaul, prioritised grid connections, and action on energy costs to increase electric van uptake and meet net zero

Amber Rolt
clock 29 April 2025 • 4 min read
Octopus Energy offers unlimited smart home EV charging for £30 a month
Automotive

Octopus Energy offers unlimited smart home EV charging for £30 a month

Energy giant claims new 'bolt-on' subscription package enables customers to charge their EV overnight for fraction of the price of running the average petrol car

BusinessGreen staff
BusinessGreen staff
clock 25 April 2025 • 3 min read