Voltalia UK secures £19m Triodos Bank loan for 34MW solar project

Stuart Stone
clock • 2 min read
Credit: iStock
Image:

Credit: iStock

Green energy firm secures loan for Eastgate Solar project near Scarborough

Voltalia UK has secured £18.9m in new loan funding from Triodos Bank UK to build the 34MW Eastgate Solar project near Scarborough in North Yorkshire. The agreement means Voltalia's finance package for...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:

  • Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
  • Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
  • Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Stuart Stone
Author spotlight

Stuart Stone

View profile
More from Stuart Stone

Supply chain specialist Blue Yonder snaps up Pledge to boost logistics CO2 reporting offer

Reports: Watchdog urges banks and insurers to plug 'gaps' in tackling climate risks

More on Solar

Voltalia UK secures backing from Triodos Bank for 34MW solar project
Solar

Voltalia UK secures backing from Triodos Bank for 34MW solar project

Green energy firm secures loan for Eastgate Solar project near Scarborough

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 02 May 2025 • 2 min read
Blenheim Palace Estate cuts ribbon on 20-acre solar farm
Solar

Blenheim Palace Estate cuts ribbon on 20-acre solar farm

Childhood home of Winston Churchill claims solar farm will make the estate a net-generator of clean power

Michael Holder
Michael Holder
clock 02 May 2025 • 3 min read
'A common-sense decision': Government to make solar panels mandatory for new homes in England
Solar

'A common-sense decision': Government to make solar panels mandatory for new homes in England

Ministers expected to beef-up Future Homes Standard to ensure solar panels are installed on 99 per cent of new build homes from 2027

Michael Holder
Michael Holder
clock 01 May 2025 • 4 min read