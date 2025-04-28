Amazon Sustainability Accelerator: Latest cohort of start-ups named

Upcycled skincare, fair-trade chocolate, and compostable packaging start-ups join Amazon's Sustainability Accelerator cohort for 2025
Amazon has today announced the latest group of European start-ups to join its Amazon Sustainability Accelerator, including four UK-based firms working to reduce waste levels and minimise environmental...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:
- Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
- Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
- Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis