Ed Miliband calls for 'hard headed' clean power push to deliver UK energy security

Stuart Stone
clock • 4 min read
Credit: Zara Farrar / No 10 Downing Street
Image:

Credit: Zara Farrar / No 10 Downing Street

Energy Security and Net Zero Secretary shares King Charles' message calling for 'shared learning between nations' on clean power transition at opening of two-day London Energy Security Summit

Ed Miliband has stressed that a "hard-headed approach to the role of low carbon power is the route to energy security" both in the UK and worldwide, as he called for more cooperation between nations to...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:

  • Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
  • Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
  • Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Stuart Stone
Author spotlight

Stuart Stone

View profile
More from Stuart Stone

How Hastings Commons is reviving 'difficult and derelict' buildings

Study: Over 90 per cent of UK industrial firms pursuing decarbonisation measures

More on Energy

Zonal pricing: Ed Miliband stresses he is 'not in favour of a postcode lottery on bills'
Energy

Zonal pricing: Ed Miliband stresses he is 'not in favour of a postcode lottery on bills'

But Energy Security and Net Zero Secretary emphasises 'no decision' has yet been made on zonal pricing proposals

Michael Holder
Michael Holder
clock 24 April 2025 • 4 min read
Ed Miliband calls for 'hard headed' clean power push to deliver UK energy security
Energy

Ed Miliband calls for 'hard headed' clean power push to deliver UK energy security

Energy Security and Net Zero Secretary shares King Charles' message calling for 'shared learning between nations' on clean power transition at opening of two-day London Energy Security Summit

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 24 April 2025 • 4 min read
Xi vows China will 'not slow down its climate actions'
Energy

Xi vows China will 'not slow down its climate actions'

Chinese leader confirms country will submit updated national climate action plan this year, as UN Secretary General insists the world’s decarbonisation efforts are 'moving forward - full-speed ahead'

James Murray
James Murray
clock 24 April 2025 • 5 min read