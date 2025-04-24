Ed Miliband calls for 'hard headed' clean power push to deliver UK energy security

Energy Security and Net Zero Secretary shares King Charles' message calling for 'shared learning between nations' on clean power transition at opening of two-day London Energy Security Summit
Ed Miliband has stressed that a "hard-headed approach to the role of low carbon power is the route to energy security" both in the UK and worldwide, as he called for more cooperation between nations to...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:
- Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
- Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
- Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis