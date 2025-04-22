Let's rethink climate action as a local government issue

clock • 4 min read

Climate change is a local issue just as much as is a national or international one - so let's give councils more resources and responsibility to tackle it, writes Exmouth Town Council's climate officer Zoey Cooper

When it comes to government and its role in fighting climate change, for most people this probably brings to mind the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero (DESNZ) or the World Economic Forum. But...

Zoey Cooper, Exmouth Town Council
clock 22 April 2025 • 4 min read
