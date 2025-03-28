Aston University aims to graduate to net zero status by 2028 following £35m funding boost

Credit: iStock
Image:

Credit: iStock

Investment plans include Green Energy Centre that is expected to reduce Scope 1 and 2 emissions by 90 per cent against a 2005 baseline

Aston University in Birmingham has been awarded a £35.5m grant from the UK Public Sector Decarbonisation Scheme to support plans to build a Green Energy Centre and deliver on its ambitions to a net zero...

