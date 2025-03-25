JPMorgan asset management unit and Deloitte become latest firms to quit green finance groups

Stuart Stone
clock • 4 min read
Credit: iStock
Image:

Credit: iStock

Net Zero Asset Managers initiative and Net Zero Financial Service Providers Alliance become latest groups to be hit by 'ESG backlash'

JP Morgan Chase & Co's asset management unit and Deloitte have joined a growing list of firms to exit net zero finance initiatives, after respectively quitting the Net Zero Asset Managers (NZAM) initiative...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech development
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guide
  • Access to our new BusinessGreen intelligence service, providing you with
  • > Exclusive in-depth case studies
  • > Policy briefings, white papers and reports on market trends that are shaping the direction of the net zero transition
  • Our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Online and interactive meetings with BusinessGreen’s editors to discuss the crucial stories and trends from the past month

Choose the membership package that's right for you and your organisation, via our 3 membership levels.

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Stuart Stone
Author spotlight

Stuart Stone

View profile
More from Stuart Stone

Kristin Hughes: 'What excites me most is seeing innovation in places you might not expect'

Maritime Decarbonisation Strategy: Shipping to be brought under UK Emissions Trading Scheme

More on Investment

JPMorgan asset management unit and Deloitte become latest firms to quit green finance groups
Investment

JPMorgan asset management unit and Deloitte become latest firms to quit green finance groups

Net Zero Asset Managers initiative and Net Zero Financial Service Providers Alliance become latest groups to be hit by 'ESG backlash'

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 25 March 2025 • 4 min read
Corporate reporting on physical climate risks 'limited' and 'inadequate'
Investment

Corporate reporting on physical climate risks 'limited' and 'inadequate'

Nest and UBS AM report says current climate risk models have 'inherent limitations'

Martin Richmond
Martin Richmond
clock 21 March 2025 • 3 min read
Populism won't solve Europe's problems, resilience will: Here is how we get there
Investment

Populism won't solve Europe's problems, resilience will: Here is how we get there

Climate technologies play a critical and massively underestimated role in strengthening our resilience, writes World Fund co-founder Danijel Višević

Danijel Višević, World Fund
clock 20 March 2025 • 4 min read