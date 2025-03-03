Mercedes-Benz road tests prototype EV boasting over 1,000km range

Michael Holder
clock • 3 min read
Credit: Mercedes-Benz
Image:

Credit: Mercedes-Benz

German auto giant teams up with solid state battery specialist Factorial Energy to develop novel EV technology it claims is lighter, safer, and more efficient than typical battery cars

Mercedes-Benz has begun road testing a prototype electric car in the UK powered by a novel solid state battery technology, which it claims can drive over 1,000 kilometres - 620 miles - on a single charge,...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech development
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guide
  • Access to our new BusinessGreen intelligence service, providing you with
  • > Exclusive in-depth case studies
  • > Policy briefings, white papers and reports on market trends that are shaping the direction of the net zero transition
  • Our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Online and interactive meetings with BusinessGreen’s editors to discuss the crucial stories and trends from the past month

Choose the membership package that's right for you and your organisation, via our 3 membership levels.

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Michael Holder
Author spotlight

Michael Holder

Editor

View profile
More from Michael Holder

People's Pension 'prioritises sustainability' as it pulls £28bn from State Street

Global Briefing: Denmark on track to meet 2030 climate goal

More on Automotive

Mercedes-Benz road tests prototype EV boasting over 1,000km range
Automotive

Mercedes-Benz road tests prototype EV boasting over 1,000km range

German auto giant teams up with solid state battery specialist Factorial Energy to develop novel EV technology it claims is lighter, safer, and more efficient than typical battery cars

Michael Holder
Michael Holder
clock 03 March 2025 • 3 min read
Government ringfences £120m to extend electric van, taxi, and motorcycle grant schemes
Automotive

Government ringfences £120m to extend electric van, taxi, and motorcycle grant schemes

Department for Transport highlights how electric vehicles were now often cheaper to own and operate than fossil fuel equivalents

Michael Holder
Michael Holder
clock 25 February 2025 • 4 min read
UK corporates call for public campaign to combat 'negative myths' around EVs
Automotive

UK corporates call for public campaign to combat 'negative myths' around EVs

BT, Mitie, Openreach, OVO, Zenith and Grundfos among fleet operators calling on government to champion EVs as cheapest, greenest and healthiest option for UK roads

Michael Holder
Michael Holder
clock 18 February 2025 • 6 min read