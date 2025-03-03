Nature accountancy guide aims to help businesses 'build resilience and value'

BusinessGreen staff
clock • 2 min read
Credit: iStock
Image:

Credit: iStock

ICAEW and the Global Accounting Alliance claim accountants can play a key role in helping firms respond to nature-related threats and opportunities

Accountants in the UK are being encouraged to play a more proactive role in measuring and managing the nature-related impacts, dependencies, risks, and opportunities faced by their organisations and clients...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech development
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guide
  • Access to our new BusinessGreen intelligence service, providing you with
  • > Exclusive in-depth case studies
  • > Policy briefings, white papers and reports on market trends that are shaping the direction of the net zero transition
  • Our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Online and interactive meetings with BusinessGreen’s editors to discuss the crucial stories and trends from the past month

Choose the membership package that's right for you and your organisation, via our 3 membership levels.

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

BusinessGreen staff
Author spotlight

BusinessGreen staff

View profile
More from BusinessGreen staff

COP16 part two: Why the Rome biodiversity talks mark a turning point for business

UK Green Business Awards: Deadline extended by one week

More on Management

Unilever stocks drop after unexpected CEO departure
Management

Unilever stocks drop after unexpected CEO departure

Company surprises shareholders with announcement CEO Hein Schumacher is to step down and will be replaced by CFO Fernando Fernandez from March

Sorin Dojan, Investment Week
clock 25 February 2025 • 3 min read
UK Green Business Awards: Deadline for entries this Friday
Management

UK Green Business Awards: Deadline for entries this Friday

Top green businesses, sustainability executives, and entrepreneurs urged to submit their entries for the UK's most prestigious green business awards

BusinessGreen staff
BusinessGreen staff
clock 25 February 2025 • 3 min read
Ellen Jackowski: 'Transformative change often starts with smaller, achievable victories'
Management

Ellen Jackowski: 'Transformative change often starts with smaller, achievable victories'

Mastercard's chief sustainability officer discusses being inspired by 'agile, purpose-driven start ups' and her optimism about solutions coming from communities on the front lines of climate change

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 25 February 2025 • 7 min read