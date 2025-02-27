'Zonal pricing': Rival lobbying campaigns move up a gear

James Murray
clock • 5 min read
'Zonal pricing': Rival lobbying campaigns move up a gear

Report claims zonal pricing could slash £55bn off bills, in same week as new campaign launches to oppose proposals for locational pricing reforms

The battle over the government's Review of Electricity Market Arrangements (REMA) and its proposals for a system of zonal pricing where power prices would vary by region has intensified this week, with...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech development
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guide
  • Access to our new BusinessGreen intelligence service, providing you with
  • > Exclusive in-depth case studies
  • > Policy briefings, white papers and reports on market trends that are shaping the direction of the net zero transition
  • Our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Online and interactive meetings with BusinessGreen’s editors to discuss the crucial stories and trends from the past month

Choose the membership package that's right for you and your organisation, via our 3 membership levels.

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

James Murray
Author spotlight

James Murray

View profile
More from James Murray

Make My Money Matter set to close down

Study: Heat pumps set to be installed in 10 per cent of homes globally by 2029

More on Policy

'Zonal pricing': Rival lobbying campaigns move up a gear
Policy

'Zonal pricing': Rival lobbying campaigns move up a gear

Report claims zonal pricing could slash £55bn off bills, in same week as new campaign launches to oppose proposals for locational pricing reforms

James Murray
James Murray
clock 27 February 2025 • 5 min read
The CCC's Seventh Carbon Budget advice: Five key takeaways
Policy

The CCC's Seventh Carbon Budget advice: Five key takeaways

From transport and heating to nature and skills, the CCC's vision for the next phase of the UK's net zero transition has implications for all parts of the economy

Michael Holder
Michael Holder
clock 26 February 2025 • 19 min read
'A good news story': CCC report points to increased economic gains from meeting climate goals
Policy

'A good news story': CCC report points to increased economic gains from meeting climate goals

Advisors recommends Seventh Carbon Budget should seek to cut emissions 87 per cent by 2040, arguing decarbonisation will deliver major savings for households and enhance UK security

Michael Holder
Michael Holder
clock 26 February 2025 • 10 min read