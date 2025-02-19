'The global pace of change remains insufficient': HSBC pushes back net zero target by 20 years

Michael Holder
clock • 5 min read
Credit: iStock
Image:

Credit: iStock

Banking giant cites challenges in tackling supply chain emissions and restrictions on the use of offsets as it defers ambition to reach net zero emissions by 2030

HSBC has pushed back its net zero target by 20 years, with the banking giant now aiming to meet the goal across its operations, travel, and supply chains by 2050. The company blamed challenges in tackling...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech development
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guide
  • Access to our new BusinessGreen intelligence service, providing you with
  • > Exclusive in-depth case studies
  • > Policy briefings, white papers and reports on market trends that are shaping the direction of the net zero transition
  • Our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Online and interactive meetings with BusinessGreen’s editors to discuss the crucial stories and trends from the past month

Choose the membership package that's right for you and your organisation, via our 3 membership levels.

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Michael Holder
Author spotlight

Michael Holder

Editor

View profile
More from Michael Holder

How financial firms' ESG backlash could soon backfire

Looming UK energy bills hike sparks fresh calls for faster clean power push

More on Investment

'The global pace of change remains insufficient': HSBC pushes back net zero target by 20 years
Investment

'The global pace of change remains insufficient': HSBC pushes back net zero target by 20 years

Banking giant cites challenges in tackling supply chain emissions and restrictions on the use of offsets as it defers ambition to reach net zero emissions by 2030

Michael Holder
Michael Holder
clock 19 February 2025 • 4 min read
Sustainable bottle maker Pulpex raises £62m for fibre-based packaging factory
Investment

Sustainable bottle maker Pulpex raises £62m for fibre-based packaging factory

National Wealth Fund and Scottish National Investment Bank lead investment round to fund development of UK's first fibre-based bottle factory

Amber Rolt
clock 19 February 2025 • 3 min read
Survey: Over two-thirds of CFOs expect high returns from corporate sustainability initiatives
Investment

Survey: Over two-thirds of CFOs expect high returns from corporate sustainability initiatives

Research from consultancy Kearney and media organisation We Don't Have Time indicates backing for ESG initiatives is shifting from a secondary consideration to a growing priority in corporate finance

Amber Rolt
clock 18 February 2025 • 3 min read