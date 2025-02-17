Thames Tideway confirms London's 'super sewer' is now fully connected

Stuart Stone
clock • 3 min read
Credit: Thames Tideway
Image:

Credit: Thames Tideway

Full connection of the 25 kilometre-long sewer tunnel should help prevent 95 per cent of sewage spills into the Thames

The Thames Tideway was fully connected to the capital's wider sewage network late last week, following almost a decade of construction work. The milestone coincides with the release of the latest data...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech development
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guide
  • Access to our new BusinessGreen intelligence service, providing you with
  • > Exclusive in-depth case studies
  • > Policy briefings, white papers and reports on market trends that are shaping the direction of the net zero transition
  • Our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Online and interactive meetings with BusinessGreen’s editors to discuss the crucial stories and trends from the past month

Choose the membership package that's right for you and your organisation, via our 3 membership levels.

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Stuart Stone
Author spotlight

Stuart Stone

View profile
More from Stuart Stone

Sian Sutherland: 'The plastic crisis is an extraordinary one-off gateway to the climate crisis'

Study: Global biofuel shipping push could exacerbate climate and food supply risks

Most read
01

'Grid for Good': National Grid launches £13.8m home energy efficiency drive

17 February 2025 • 3 min read
02

'World first': More than 100,000 containers registered for port carbon insetting scheme

17 February 2025 • 2 min read
03

AI's climate and water impacts cannot be ignored - businesses need to weigh up the trade-offs

17 February 2025 • 4 min read
04

'Another critical milestone': South Wales nuclear microreactor project begins formal site licensing process

17 February 2025 • 4 min read
05

Sustainability offers businesses a blueprint for navigating geopolitical complexities

17 February 2025 • 4 min read

More on Waste

Thames Tideway confirms London's 'super sewer' is now fully connected
Waste

Thames Tideway confirms London's 'super sewer' is now fully connected

Full connection of the 25 kilometre-long sewer tunnel should help prevent 95 per cent of sewage spills into the Thames

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 17 February 2025 • 3 min read
Charities invited to apply for £15m funding to redistribute surplus food
Waste

Charities invited to apply for £15m funding to redistribute surplus food

New scheme offers food redistribution charities grants to help tackle estimated 330,000 tonnes of food waste each year

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 10 February 2025 • 3 min read
Starbucks joins Walmart, Sodexo and others in pact to cut food waste
Waste

Starbucks joins Walmart, Sodexo and others in pact to cut food waste

The coffee chain is the largest restaurant to join an initiative designed to stem the flow of food to methane-emitting landfills

Jim Giles, Trellis
clock 07 February 2025 • 2 min read