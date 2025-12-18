Royal Academy of Engineering awards £39m to scale up climate innovations

Inaugural cohort of 13 engineers to receive £3m each to develop range of innovative climate solutions
A group of 13 innovators working on solutions designed to boost climate mitigation and adaptation efforts have today been awarded £3m each by the Royal Academy of Engineering. Cutting-edge technologies,...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:
- Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
- Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
- Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis