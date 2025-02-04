Study: Could a 'Farage Effect' inadvertently help boost support for electric vehicles?

clock • 3 min read
Credit: UK Parliament
Image:

Credit: UK Parliament

Anti-EV stance from Reform Party leader Nigel Farage could actually serve to increase public support for electric vehicles, research finds

Nigel Farage's anti-EV campaigning has the potential to inadvertently fuel greater public support for battery electric cars, fresh survey findings suggest. The study, published yesterday by non-profit...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech development
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guide
  • Access to our new BusinessGreen intelligence service, providing you with
  • > Exclusive in-depth case studies
  • > Policy briefings, white papers and reports on market trends that are shaping the direction of the net zero transition
  • Our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Online and interactive meetings with BusinessGreen’s editors to discuss the crucial stories and trends from the past month

Choose the membership package that's right for you and your organisation, via our 3 membership levels.

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Author spotlight

Business Green

View profile
More from Business Green

Trump quits the Paris Agreement - What it means and how will businesses respond?

What Davos delegates missed when they discussed green finance for business

Most read
01

UK government unlocks £100m seed funding for sustainable development

03 February 2025 • 4 min read
02

Amazon inks offtake deals for further 476MW of clean power from Iberdrola

04 February 2025 • 3 min read
03

Biodiversity Net Gain offers a chance to restore UK nature - investors should grab it

04 February 2025 • 5 min read
04

Land Use Framework: Government launches 'national conversation' on land use

31 January 2025 • 8 min read
05

Major investors worth €6.6tr urge EU to stand firm on sustainability disclosure rules

04 February 2025 • 4 min read

More on Politics

Study: Could a 'Farage Effect' inadvertently help boost support for electric vehicles?
Politics

Study: Could a 'Farage Effect' inadvertently help boost support for electric vehicles?

Anti-EV stance from Reform Party leader Nigel Farage could actually serve to increase public support for electric vehicles, research finds

Business Green
clock 04 February 2025 • 3 min read
The Catch 22 Chancellor
Politics

The Catch 22 Chancellor

The government has taken a raft of positive steps to try and escape the Conservatives' economic doom loop, but Heathrow expansion represents a gamble that could quickly backfire

James Murray
James Murray
clock 30 January 2025 • 6 min read
What Davos delegates missed when they discussed green finance for business
Politics

What Davos delegates missed when they discussed green finance for business

Every year, leaders from politics and business come together with economists, investors and even celebrities at the World Economic Forum in the Swiss resort of Davos

Michael Harrison and Mimoza Shabani, University of East London
clock 29 January 2025 • 5 min read