Microsoft to purchase more than seven million tonnes of carbon credits from Chestnut

Stuart Stone
clock • 4 min read
Credit: iStock
Image:

Credit: iStock

Twenty-five-year deal would enable Chestnut Carbon to reforest 60,000 acres of land in Arkansas, Louisiana, and Texas, reports claim

Microsoft has announced it is to purchase more than seven million tonnes of carbon credits from Chestnut Carbon in a 25-year deal enabling the reforestation of 60,000 acres of land across Arkansas, Louisiana,...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech development
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guide
  • Access to our new BusinessGreen intelligence service, providing you with
  • > Exclusive in-depth case studies
  • > Policy briefings, white papers and reports on market trends that are shaping the direction of the net zero transition
  • Our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Online and interactive meetings with BusinessGreen’s editors to discuss the crucial stories and trends from the past month

Choose the membership package that's right for you and your organisation, via our 3 membership levels.

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Stuart Stone
Author spotlight

Stuart Stone

View profile
More from Stuart Stone

Paris Agreement: UK formally submits NDC climate targets for 2035

'A victory for common sense': Consent for Rosebank and Jackdaw oil and gas fields ruled 'unlawful' by Scottish court

Most read
01

Paris Agreement: UK formally submits NDC climate targets for 2035

30 January 2025 • 5 min read
02

IKEA cuts emissions and boosts renewables use across supply chain

30 January 2025 • 4 min read
03

'A victory for common sense': Consent for Rosebank and Jackdaw oil and gas fields ruled 'unlawful' by Scottish court

30 January 2025 • 7 min read
04

Land Use Framework: Government launches 'national conversation' on land use

31 January 2025 • 8 min read
05

BloombergNEF: Clean energy investment tops $2tr for first time

30 January 2025 • 4 min read

More on Offsets

Google, H&M, and Stripe among buyers of $80m of carbon removal credits
Offsets

Google, H&M, and Stripe among buyers of $80m of carbon removal credits

Frontier coalition members to bulk buy carbon credits from climate tech firms CO280 and CREW

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 18 December 2024 • 4 min read
Atom bank snaps up 25 acres of woodland in bid to become 'carbon positive' by 2035
Offsets

Atom bank snaps up 25 acres of woodland in bid to become 'carbon positive' by 2035

Durham-based digital lender buys former open cast coal mine site in Northumberland in move it claims will offset all of its operational emissions since it was founded in 2014

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 19 November 2024 • 5 min read
Global scientist group urges firms to target 'real zero' rather than net zero emissions
Offsets

Global scientist group urges firms to target 'real zero' rather than net zero emissions

More than 60 climate experts urge businesses and governments to immediately adopt 'real zero' targets within Paris Agreement guardrails

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 28 October 2024 • 4 min read