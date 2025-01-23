Not ship shape: Global fleet on course to produce double the emissions permitted under a 1.5C carbon budget

clock • 4 min read
Credit: iStock
Image:

Credit: iStock

New study warns $400bn of investment could be at risk, as it urges shipping investors to prepare for the net zero transition or face the 'premature scrapping' of over a third of the global fleet

The global shipping fleet is on course to smash through emissions targets, unless over a third of the world's existing and ordered vessels - together worth more than $400bn - are quickly upgraded to include...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech development
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guide
  • Access to our new BusinessGreen intelligence service, providing you with
  • > Exclusive in-depth case studies
  • > Policy briefings, white papers and reports on market trends that are shaping the direction of the net zero transition
  • Our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Online and interactive meetings with BusinessGreen’s editors to discuss the crucial stories and trends from the past month

Choose the membership package that's right for you and your organisation, via our 3 membership levels.

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Author spotlight

Amber Rolt

View profile
More from Amber Rolt

World Economic Forum: 33 industrial clusters commit to slashing emissions and boosting economic growth

Would expanding UK airports really deliver an economic boost?

Most read
01

Survey: Many global CEOs believe climate-related investments are paying off

22 January 2025 • 5 min read
02

Drax is listening to concerns - and we are determined to learn from them

21 January 2025 • 3 min read
03

Why this time feels different

22 January 2025 • 6 min read
04

Low carbon cement producer Cemvision lays first foundations for UK expansion

22 January 2025 • 3 min read
05

Global 100: Schneider Electric, Sims, and Vestas top sustainable corporates rankings

22 January 2025 • 4 min read

More on Shipping

Clean Maritime Demonstration Competition: Government awards £30m in green shipping funding
Shipping

Clean Maritime Demonstration Competition: Government awards £30m in green shipping funding

Fresh government funding to support roll out of low carbon maritime tech, drive economic growth, and create jobs in UK’s coastal communities

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 16 January 2025 • 3 min read
MSC Cruises scuttles LNG adverts after 'greenwashing' complaint
Shipping

MSC Cruises scuttles LNG adverts after 'greenwashing' complaint

Nine-month ASA investigation a shot across the bows of cruise operators marketing LNG as 'green' fuel, NGO claims

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 18 December 2024 • 3 min read
Shipping borrows from aviation with new tool for counting emissions reductions
Shipping

Shipping borrows from aviation with new tool for counting emissions reductions

Katalist, a registry launched in November, manages environmental attribute certificates that can be used to reduce emissions from cargo ships

Heather Clancy, Trellis
clock 13 December 2024 • 4 min read