Low carbon cement producer Cemvision lays first foundations for UK expansion

Credit: Cemvision
Swedish company announces agreement to use its 'near-zero' carbon cement in the construction of a self-storage development in Surrey, marking the first UK project to use the firm's innovation

A self-storage development in Surrey is set to become the first major construction project in the UK to be built using low carbon cement developed by Cemvision, as the Swedish firm lays the foundations...

