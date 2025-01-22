Global 100: Schneider Electric, Sims and Vestas top sustainable corporates rankings

clock • 4 min read
Credit: iStock
Image:

Credit: iStock

Analysis finds world's most sustainable companies continue to increase investment in areas such as renewable energy, energy efficiency, and the circular economy, according to Corporate Knights

Global companies with the most sustainable business models have continued to expand their sustainable investments over the past year, resulting in a growing share of income from sustainable revenue sources...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech development
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guide
  • Access to our new BusinessGreen intelligence service, providing you with
  • > Exclusive in-depth case studies
  • > Policy briefings, white papers and reports on market trends that are shaping the direction of the net zero transition
  • Our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Online and interactive meetings with BusinessGreen’s editors to discuss the crucial stories and trends from the past month

Choose the membership package that's right for you and your organisation, via our 3 membership levels.

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Author spotlight

Amber Rolt

View profile
More from Amber Rolt

Survey: ESG-related litigation cases on the rise, lawyers warn

Sustainable Aviation Fuel industry takes off as global investment nears £15bn

Most read
01

Government urged to clarify hydrogen-to-power ambitions for 2030

21 January 2025 • 4 min read
02

Drax is listening to concerns - and we are determined to learn from them

21 January 2025 • 3 min read
03

Defra announces new rules to curb offshore wind noise pollution

21 January 2025 • 3 min read
04

Energy Skills Passport launched to help oil and gas workers secure clean energy roles

22 January 2025 • 5 min read
05

Defra launches PackUK to deliver Extended Producer Responsibility for Packaging regime

21 January 2025 • 3 min read

More on Investment

Survey: Many global CEOs believe climate-related investments are paying off
Investment

Survey: Many global CEOs believe climate-related investments are paying off

PwC survey of 4,700 CEOs finds climate-related investments six times more likely to have increased company revenues

Cristian Angeloni
Cristian Angeloni
clock 22 January 2025 • 5 min read
Belfast Harbour to invest over £300m in boost to offshore wind sector
Investment

Belfast Harbour to invest over £300m in boost to offshore wind sector

Five-year plan aims to position Belfast Harbour as a key hub for the UK's fast-expanding offshore wind industry

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 21 January 2025 • 5 min read
'Sustainability Improvers' starts gaining traction as AXA IM adopts label across two funds
Investment

'Sustainability Improvers' starts gaining traction as AXA IM adopts label across two funds

Asset manager becomes one of the first in the UK to adopt the label under the Sustainability Disclosure Regime (SDR)

Cristian Angeloni
Cristian Angeloni
clock 20 January 2025 • 1 min read