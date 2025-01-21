Government urged to clarify hydrogen-to-power ambitions for 2030

Michael Holder
clock • 4 min read
Credit: iStock
Image:

Credit: iStock

Trade body claims hydrogen power plants have critical role to play in supporting a clean power system by the end of the decade, but developers need clear roadmap for new projects

The UK's hydrogen industry has called on the government to set out a clear plan and targets this year for ramping up hydrogen electricity generation capacity, arguing such projects have a critical role...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech development
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guide
  • Access to our new BusinessGreen intelligence service, providing you with
  • > Exclusive in-depth case studies
  • > Policy briefings, white papers and reports on market trends that are shaping the direction of the net zero transition
  • Our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Online and interactive meetings with BusinessGreen’s editors to discuss the crucial stories and trends from the past month

Choose the membership package that's right for you and your organisation, via our 3 membership levels.

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Michael Holder
Author spotlight

Michael Holder

Editor

View profile
More from Michael Holder

IEA warns global fossil gas supply to remain 'fragile' in 2025

President Trump to declare 'national energy emergency', as he vows to 'drill, baby, drill'

Most read
01

Trump set to launch all-out assault on US environmental policies

20 January 2025 • 5 min read
02

President Trump to declare 'national energy emergency', as he vows to 'drill, baby, drill'

20 January 2025 • 5 min read
03

'Confidence and resilience': Why two thirds of British corporates plan to boost sustainability investment

20 January 2025 • 9 min read
04

Non-executive directors appointed to Great British Energy board

20 January 2025 • 3 min read
05

Crown Estate moves forward with green housing demonstration projects

20 January 2025 • 5 min read

More on Energy

IEA warns global fossil gas supply to remain 'fragile' in 2025
Energy

IEA warns global fossil gas supply to remain 'fragile' in 2025

Reliance on fossil fuel means no end yet in sight to global energy crisis, as geopolitical tensions and climate change-driven extreme weather events continue to disrupt market

Michael Holder
Michael Holder
clock 21 January 2025 • 4 min read
Drax is listening to concerns - and we are determined to learn from them
Energy

Drax is listening to concerns - and we are determined to learn from them

We understand that we need to do more to demonstrate that the biomass we use is genuinely sustainable and that we are taking the necessary steps to operate our business responsibly, writes Drax Group's Miguel Veiga-Pestana

Miguel Veiga-Pestana, Drax Group
clock 21 January 2025 • 3 min read
Amazon claims title of world's biggest corporate renewables buyer for fifth year running
Energy

Amazon claims title of world's biggest corporate renewables buyer for fifth year running

Online retail giant claims to have backed more than 600 wind and solar projects to date capable of powering the equivalent of 8.3 million US homes

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 16 January 2025 • 3 min read