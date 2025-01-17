Green hydrogen: Hygen secures 'multi-million pound' boost from HSBC to fuel UK growth

clock • 2 min read
Credit: Hygen
Image:

Credit: Hygen

Deal marks HSBC UK's first investment in the green hydrogen sector

Hygen has secured a "multi-million pound" boost from HSBC UK to expand production capacity at its Birmingham green hydrogen facility and support the development of further sites across the UK, the companies...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech development
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guide
  • Access to our new BusinessGreen intelligence service, providing you with
  • > Exclusive in-depth case studies
  • > Policy briefings, white papers and reports on market trends that are shaping the direction of the net zero transition
  • Our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Online and interactive meetings with BusinessGreen’s editors to discuss the crucial stories and trends from the past month

Choose the membership package that's right for you and your organisation, via our 3 membership levels.

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Author spotlight

Amber Rolt

View profile
More from Amber Rolt

'Planetary Insolvency': GDP could face a 50 per cent hit unless world acts now to curb emissions, report warns

Study: Global green hydrogen pipeline needs $1.3tr of investment by 2030

Most read
01

Government advances plans to power up first nuclear fusion power plant by 2040

16 January 2025 • 4 min read
02

Reports: Biden confirms $74bn of climate funding ahead of Trump inauguration

16 January 2025 • 3 min read
03

Amazon claims title of world's biggest corporate renewables buyer for fifth year running

16 January 2025 • 3 min read
04

Octopus Energy reports 144 per cent jump in heat pump inquiries

16 January 2025 • 2 min read
05

'Planetary Insolvency': GDP could face a 50 per cent hit unless world acts now to curb emissions, report warns

16 January 2025 • 5 min read

More on Investment

GFANZ is in freefall - so what happens next?
Investment

GFANZ is in freefall - so what happens next?

The collapse of the idea that a voluntary alliance of financial sector firms could drive sufficient climate and nature ambition is an opportunity to focus on the real issues, writes Finance Innovation Lab's Jon Dennis.

Jon Dennis, Finance Innovation Lab
clock 16 January 2025 • 4 min read
Study: Global green hydrogen pipeline needs $1.3tr of investment by 2030
Investment

Study: Global green hydrogen pipeline needs $1.3tr of investment by 2030

New study reveals that in 2023 less then 10 per cent of announced hydrogen projects were delivered, as it warns of 'big gaps' between ambition and implementation

Amber Rolt
clock 16 January 2025 • 2 min read
BeZero Carbon plots CORSIA coverage after $32m funding boost
Investment

BeZero Carbon plots CORSIA coverage after $32m funding boost

Ratings agency announces successful Series C fundraise led by GenZero as it looks to boost coverage of expanding carbon markets

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 16 January 2025 • 3 min read